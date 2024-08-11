Pedestrian Killed on Interstate

A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi on Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a semi pulling a trailer was traveling north on I-135 in the right lane. A red Ford Fusion was parked on the right shoulder, with a pedestrian standing in front of it. Due to heavy traffic, the semi was unable to move to the left lane to pass the stationary vehicle. The truck slowed down as it approached the Ford. For unknown reasons, as the semi was passing the Ford Fusion, the pedestrian ran into the roadway. The truck struck the pedestrian with the front right corner of the vehicle.

The pedestrian, 44-year-old Richard Anthony Hall from Overland Park, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon just before 3:3, just South of K-156 in the area of milepost 24 on I-135 in Harvey County.