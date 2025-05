A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Ellsworth County late Thursday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Timothy Lee Fosdick of Hollyrood was walking across K 156 Highway. While in the road he was hit by an SUV.

Fosdick suffered fatal injuries. No one in the SUV was hurt.

The incident happened at 9:35 Thursday night on K 156 Highway, where it intersects K 140 Highway at Ellsworth.