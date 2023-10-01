Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a truck that then fled the scene.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an unknown vehicle was headed south on 17th Avenue in McPherson County, when it struck a pedestrian and fled from the scene.

The pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Pedro Amezcua-Cabrera, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is an unknown make and model pickup truck, with an unknown driver.

The incident happened at around 8:00 Saturday night on 17th Avenue at Mohawk Road, a mile east of Interstate 135 in McPherson County.