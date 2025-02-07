Pearson Appointed Fire Chief

The man currently leading the Salina Fire Department can take the “interim” off his title. Shane Pearson is the new Salina Fire Chief.

According to the City of Salina, Chief Pearson is in his 25th year of service at the Salina Fire Department. He has served as interim Fire Chief since November 2024.

Prior to the interim role, his experience includes Deputy Fire Chief, EMS Chief, Firefighter/EMT and Firefighter/Paramedic. He joined the Salina Fire Department with volunteer firefighter and EMT experience in a previous community. He is the current Kansas State Firefighters Association President and serves on the Kansas Board of Emergency Medical Services.

City Manage Mike Schrage noted that Pearson’s appointment is the culmination of a national search process that generated 28 candidates from across the country. He said “Chief Pearson has a blend of EMS expertise, fire operations experience and vision for the department that elevated him above a very strong candidate pool.”

Deputy City Manager Jacob Wood noted, “Chief Pearson’s vision and approach as he continues to lead at the Salina Fire Department will both contribute to the department’s continuity and move them to the next level. We have some exciting things on the horizon for the Salina Fire Department, and they will continue to provide excellent service and care for our citizens.”

Pearson takes over for Chief Tony Sneidar, who retired at the end of October.