Peace Paper Project Director at Salina Art Center

KSAL StaffOctober 27, 2018

Drew Matott, Director of Peace Paper Project will speak on Tuesday, October 30 at 7pm in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Sams Hall of Fine Arts at Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina.

Matott is the fall Artist-in-Residence at Salina Art Center with multiple activities planned October 26 through November 3. A full list of workshops, discussions and opportunities to interact with the artist can be found at www.SalinaArtCenter.org. Events with Matott are free and open to the public.

Peace Paper Project is an international community-arts initiative that utilizes traditional hand papermaking as a form of trauma therapy, social engagement, and community activism. On Tuesday, Oct. 30, Matott shares his experience of working with the women of Naya Papermaking in Mumbai, India.

In April 2018 Peace Paper Project facilitators Drew Matott and Jana Schumacher spent two weeks in Mumbai with Naya Papermaking, an innovative, grassroots initiative aimed at empowering women to improve their community environment in the Mumbai slum of Kalwa. Through Peace Paper Project’s efforts, Naya Papermaking was able to increase their daily production from ten sheets of paper to 200. Because they are paid by the sheet, this increase has resulted in a significant impact in the lives of the women of Naya Papermaking.

This program is presented by the Salina Art Center, a Peace Paper Project affiliate, in partnership with Kansas Wesleyan University and St. Francis Ministries.

Salina Art Center programming is funded by Art Center donors, patrons, members, sponsors, area foundations, and grant programs of Salina Arts & Humanities, City of Salina. Admission to the Art Center is free and galleries are are open Wednesday – Saturday from 11-5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

