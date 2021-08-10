Payroll Audit of SFD on Track

A forensic accounting report of alleged payroll fraud at the Salina Fire Department remains on course for delivery to City Commissioners next week.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage tells KSAL News that the report will be presented to the Salina City Commission by an independent accounting firm on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says their first action was to verify the accusations.

The City’s legal counsel then engaged BKD CPAs & Advisors to perform the audit and prepare the accounting report. Schrage adds it’s been a deep dive into data that leads back to 2014.

The City Manager noted through it all, Salina firefighters have remained vigilant to keep citizens and property safe.

The City says to preserve the integrity of potential administrative action(s) regarding specific employees, no allegations or findings regarding specific employees will be discussed during the presentation, nor will such detail be disclosed by the report.