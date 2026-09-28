Patrol Urges Caution During Fall Harvest

It’s a busy time for farmers in Kansas with fall harvest underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use extra caution when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other implements.
“As the busy farming season is underway, we are reminding drivers on Kansas roads to be alert for increased farm implement and truck traffic,” said Captain James Taylor. “Farm equipment and trucks may be exiting and entering the roadways at any time. Drivers should slow down, give these vehicles extra room, and use caution when passing.”
Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph. Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.
Tips to keep in mind:
- Don’t assume the farmer knows you’re there.Although most farmers regularly check for vehicles behind them, much of their focus must be spent looking ahead to stay on the road and watch for oncoming traffic. Implements are very loud, hindering their ability to hear your vehicle.
- Pass with extreme caution.Don’t pass unless you can see clearly ahead of both your vehicle and the equipment you are passing. If there are curves or hills blocking your view, wait until you can clearly see the area ahead before passing. You should not pass in a designated “No Passing Zone,” even if you are stuck behind a farm vehicle. Do not pass if you are within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevated structure, or tunnel.
- When a farm vehicle pulls to the right side of the road, it does not mean it is turning right or allowing you to pass. Due to the size of some farm equipment, the farmer must execute wide left turns, so allow it plenty of room and time to turn and remain aware of any potential driveway or field they may be turning into.
- Be patient. Don’t assume that a farmer can move aside to let you pass. Shoulders may be soft, wet, or steep, which can cause the farm vehicle to tip, or the shoulder may not support the weight of a heavy farm vehicle.
- Think of the slow-moving vehicle emblem as a warning to adjust your speed. When you see a slow-moving vehicle emblem, immediately slow down. Although the emblems are visible from a distance, exercise caution, as it can be difficult to judge the speed at which you are closing in on the vehicle, especially at night.
- Pay attention. Stay focused on the road. Distracted driving increases the risk of a collision, especially when approaching a slow-moving farm vehicle.