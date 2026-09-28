Patrol Urges Caution During Fall Harvest

It’s a busy time for farmers in Kansas with fall harvest underway. The Kansas Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to use extra caution when traveling around farm trucks, tractors, combines, and other implements.

“As the busy farming season is underway, we are reminding drivers on Kansas roads to be alert for increased farm implement and truck traffic,” said Captain James Taylor. “Farm equipment and trucks may be exiting and entering the roadways at any time. Drivers should slow down, give these vehicles extra room, and use caution when passing.”

Most farm equipment is not designed to travel at highway speeds and may only travel 15-25 mph . Farm equipment is often wider than the lane of traffic, so extra room should be allowed when sharing the road. Caution should be practiced on all roads, but especially on busy rural roads with unmarked intersections.

Tips to keep in mind: