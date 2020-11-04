Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together a truly remarkable performance on Sunday in the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominant victory over New York, and as of Wednesday morning, the reigning Super Bowl MVP added yet another accolade to a crowded mantle.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, marking his fifth career “Player of the Week” award and second this season. It was certainly deserved, too, as Mahomes posted some truly ridiculous numbers in Sunday’s win.

The Chiefs’ signal caller completed 31-of-42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns in the victory, becoming just the thirteenth player since at least 1950 to throw for 400+ yards and 5+ touchdowns without tossing a pick. It was his 10th career game with 4+ touchdown passes – the most in the league since 2018 – and Mahomes is also the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 20+ touchdowns and no more than one interception through his team’s first eight games to begin a season.

The 25-year-old Mahomes, who also won “Player of the Week” honors for his efforts in Week 3, currently ranks second in the NFL in passing yards (2,315), passing touchdowns (21) and passer rating (115.0), while standing as the only player to rank in the top three in each category. Additionally, his franchise-record streak of 18 straight games with a touchdown pass is the longest active stretch in the league.