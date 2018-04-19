Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 36 °

Patrick Elects to Transfer from Men’s Basketball Team

K-State Athletics Press ReleaseApril 19, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber announced today that sophomore guard Brian Patrick has elected to transfer and will not return to the Wildcat men’s basketball team.

“We appreciate Brian’s contributions to our basketball program and wish him the best of luck as he pursues his playing career at another institution.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Patrick saw action in 49 games in his two-year playing career (2016-18), averaging 1.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting (34-of-87) in 6.7 minutes per game. Of his 34 career field goals, 22 came from 3-point range. He scored a career-best 11 points at West Virginia on Feb. 11, 2017.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Snyder Spring Football Press Conferenc...

April 18, 2018 7:39 am

Former Mustang, Wildcat Shaelyn Martin Return...

April 13, 2018 12:44 pm

Weber Announces the Signing of NJCAA All-Amer...

April 11, 2018 3:54 pm

AUDIO: KSU’s Snyder Talks Spring Football

 7:38 am

Latest Stories

Top News

2 Arrests after Dead, Neglected Cow...

A pasture full of neglected cattle and horses leads to the arrest of a Salina man and his mother. ...

April 19, 2018 Comments

Salina Tech Named Top 10 Military F...

Kansas News

April 19, 2018

Patrick Elects to Transfer from Men...

Sports News

April 19, 2018

Kobach In Contempt Of Court

Top News

April 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Tech Named Top 10 ...
April 19, 2018Comments
VIDEO: Firefighters Rescu...
April 18, 2018Comments
Saline County Tax Payment...
April 18, 2018Comments
Salina Dealership Earns H...
April 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH