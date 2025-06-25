Party to Power Salina Filmmaker’s Project

Isaiah Marcott’s plan was to keep his movie project under wraps until it was finished – then triumphantly present it to the world.

The creative force behind the film “Limerance” joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look back at what sparked the coming of age movie.

Ten years passed by and Marcott said as more and more people had a glimpse of some of the edited scenes from “Limerance” they encouraged him to stay the course and finish the feature length movie.

According to Marcott all the scenes with live actors were shot long ago and even an original soundtrack was cut to give the movie its groove. One of the main hurdles to clear though – is the mountain of animation the film leans on to tell the story where the guy may, or may not get the girl.

An upcoming launch party on Saturday to raise funds will help power the film to its final edit and release. The event will be held at the Temple on Santa Fe June 28th from 4pm to 11pm with five bands, a live auction and a sneak peek at more of the film.

Here are links to learn more about “Limerence” and the launch party: