Party Time ‘Polar Plunge Style’

Organizers are promising the, “Coolest pool party in Kansas” as the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics is coming up in February.

Lt. Scott Trembly with Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that he loves supporting athletes in Salina and around the world.

The party starts with a pancake and sausage breakfast at 7:30am on Saturday, February 7th at the Webster Conference Center, 2601 N. Ohio Street.

All proceeds from the Polar Plunge events go to help Kansas Special Olympics.

Tentative Schedule:

7:30-8:30a.m. — Pancake & sausage breakfast (suggested $5 donation)

8:30-9:30a.m. — Registration for the 5K/1-mile run/walk (Polar Strut)

9:30-10:30a.m. — Polar Strut (5K/1 Mile)

11:00-11:15a.m. — Awards & Prizes for runners

11:30 a.m. — Polar Plunge

The public is invited to attend to watch, or to participate, in any or all of the events.