Partnership to Benefit Criminal Justice Students

Bethany College is expanding its partnership with Hutchinson Community College through a new agreement which will benefit students interested in studying criminal justice.

According to Bethany, a new 2+2 articulation agreement in Criminal Justice offers students a seamless pathway to earn an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice Administration from Hutch, and then they can transfer to Bethany to complete a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

This structured, cost-effective program equips students with the necessary skills and academic foundation for law enforcement, corrections, public safety, and legal studies careers.

Bethany College Interim President Steve Eckman emphasized the importance of this partnership for students and their families. “Bethany College is committed to providing students with clear and accessible pathways to a meaningful career. This agreement with Hutchinson Community College is another example of how we are working to make a high-quality education affordable and achievable for students and their families. Criminal

Justice is a field that offers stability, purpose, and opportunity, and we are proud to partner with HutchCC to help students take the next step toward a successful and service-oriented career.”

In December, the institutions announced a similar 2+2 pathway in Digital Arts, allowing students to complete the first two years of their education at HutchCC and earn an Associate of Arts in Animation. Students can then transfer to Bethany College for the remaining two years to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in 3D Computer Animation. The growing

collaboration between Bethany College and HutchCC reinforces both institutions’ commitment to providing students with accessible, affordable, and career-focused education.

Bethany College Registrar Mark Bandré, who played a key role in finalizing this agreement, highlighted its impact, “Having this agreement in place provides Professor Rande Repp, Professor Laura Hultquist, and all involved in recruitment with another valuable tool to assist students in achieving their academic and professional goals. This

collaboration ensures that students can transition smoothly between institutions, maximizing their education while minimizing costs.”

Both institutions will provide academic advising, guidance, and student support services to help students navigate their coursework and career aspirations. Bethany College and HutchCC will also promote this agreement to prospective students, parents, and educators.The program provides a cost-effective, structured approach to preparing students for careers in law enforcement, corrections, public safety, and legal studies.