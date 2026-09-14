Park Damage Prompts Safety Message

Vehicles crashing into features at a Salina park prompt city officials to issue a safety message.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, the large bollards at Bill Burke Memorial Park have been struck by vehicles several times over the past month. The large security bollards are sturdy short posts installed to block vehicular traffic and protect pedestrians.

Although the bollards have sustained minimal damage, these incidents raise concerns about inattentive driving and the potential risk of injury to park visitors.

Please remain aware of your surroundings, avoid distractions, and use caution when driving or moving through Bill Burke Memorial Park.