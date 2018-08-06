Parade to Alter Bus Routes

Bus routes in Salina will be slightly altered for the Tri River Fair Parade on Tuesday.

CityGo routes will be altered for the parade down 7th Street.

The normal five route transfer point of 7th & Walnut will be changed to 8th & Walnut during the Parade, starting at about 6:30 p.m. From there the Blue and Green Routes will go north on 9th Street to Pine Street, and get back to their normal routes after passing Santa Fe. The Red and Yellow Routes will go south on 9th Street to get back to their normal routes.

The majority of the stops will be covered but the times may be off by a few minutes in either direction.

Drivers will work with passengers to make sure they get where they need to go.