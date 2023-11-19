Parade Lights Up Christmas Festival

It was one of the warmest days in memory Saturday for one of Salina’s biggest holiday traditions, the 32nd Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights.

It was a day full of laughter, candy cane smiles, warm sunshine, and warm hearts.

Events began bright and early with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina Frosty Fun Runs.

In the afternoon downtown was bustling, with multiple holiday themed activities. Among other things the Smoky Hill Museum hosted its annual holiday open house, and the Salina Public Library hosted an afternoon of “Reindeer Games” for the kids.

Of course, the main event was the Parade of Lights. A large crowd lined both sides of Santa Fe as brightly lit floats, trailers, and vehicles of all sizes and shapes paraded by. There were plenty of colorful holiday-themed costumes as well.

Prior to the big day of events, the Mayor & Community Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration was held Campbell Plaza Friday night. Salina Mayor Hoppock light the huge Christmas tree, and Milt Allen lead an old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long.