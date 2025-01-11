Papers Sought For WWII Emerging Scholars Symposium

The Eisenhower, Roosevelt, and Truman Presidential Libraries invite emerging scholars to submit a presentation abstract to be a featured speaker during the annual D-Day Commemorative Symposium. The 2025 symposium will be held the first week of June and the theme is A Salute to Veterans.

According to the Eisenhower Library, following WWII, many veterans sought a smooth transition to home life. For some of these veterans, they soon found themselves to be unwelcomed, discarded, and forgotten. As a result, organizations like AMVETS and other advocacy groups were established. This year’s scholars are encouraged to examine lesser-known veteran demographics, fraternal orders, military clubs and activities created from these shared experiences. These topics can range from groups such as Atomic Veterans to the informal brotherhoods and sisterhoods of marginalized servicemen and women.

This virtual symposium focuses on specialized topics related to the Allied effort during World War II. Each presentation is approximately 40 minutes and the program wraps up with a Scholar Spotlight where we get to know a little bit more about each of these up and coming scholars.

Submission packets should include the presentation abstract, applicant contact information, education status and academic goals summary. Email submission packets to [email protected] with the subject line D-Day Symposium no later than April 27, 2025. Selected participants will be notified by May 9 and will receive a modest honorarium. Additional details may be found on the eisenhowerlibrary.gov website.