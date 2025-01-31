Pancake Breakfast to Benefit Cancer Organization

This Saturday morning you can help in the local fight against cancer by simply enjoying a pancake breakfast.

Proceeds from a pancake breakfast, which will be held at LongHorn Steakhouse at 2590 S 9th St. in Salina, will benefit the Salina Relay For Life Organization. The meal includes all you can eat pancake breakfast. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and free for ages 3 and under.

You can dine in or carry out between 8 AM and 10 AM Saturday.

Along with the pancake breakfast, there will be a gift basket raffle.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society. In 2024 there were over 2 million new cases, which is about 5,480 diagnoses per day. There were over 611,000 deaths, which is about 1,680 deaths per day.

With help from chapters across the country like the Saline County chapter, Relay For Life has raised more than $6.8 billion to support cancer fighting efforts since 1985.