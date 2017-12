Salina Firefighters were called to a suspected arson fire behind a retail store early Friday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that someone ignited a fire under a stack of wood pallets behind K-Mart, located at 400 S. Broadway.

Police say a woman called authorities around 4am after she saw the flames which caused about $1,500 in damages to the pallets and a lift delivery door on the store’s west side.

There were no injuries.