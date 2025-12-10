Palco Man Arrested for Pot and Meth

A man from Palco, Kansas is facing numerous drug charges after a traffic stop in Salina.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Aaron Towns was pulled over early Wednesday morning around 2:30am for an expired tag on his Chevy Silverado.

Police say Towns jumped out of the vehicle and began walking away from the truck in the 800 block on N.12th Street. Towns did not obey orders to return to the vehicle and was taken into custody by force.

Police found a suspected meth pipe and marijuana on his person and approximately 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in the truck along with some prescription medication.