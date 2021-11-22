Salina, KS

Pair of Trailer Thefts

KSAL StaffNovember 22, 2021

Salina Police are investigating two trailer thefts that happened over the course of last week and weekend.

The first happened between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 57-year-old Salina man had his black 2011 PJ 20-foot car hauler trailer parked at 916 N. Santa Fe. The trailer was not locked and wound up missing. It has Kansas Tags reading 947 DDM and is valued at $3,000.

The second happened on the night of Nov. 18 in the 700 block of Johnstown Avenue. A 30-year-old Salina man told police that the white, six-foot Pace American enclosed trailer was locked and parked in a lot east of his house. It was gone the morning of Nov. 19. The trailer didn’t have any tags and is valued at $1,000.

There has been no indication that these thefts are related.

