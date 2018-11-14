Pair of Burglaries in the Same Salina Neighborhood

Salina Police are investigating the possibility of two residential burglaries that occurred around the same date and in the same neighborhood, might be related.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that two burglaries happened in northeast Salina.

The first happened sometime between Nov. 8 and Tuesday at 1320 Gypsum. 33-year-old Joseph Campbell was out of town for five days and discovered that a bedroom window had been broken out in his home.

Taken from Campbell’s home includes a Wii-U game system valued at $200, X-Box1 valued at $200, Play Station-4 valued at $200 and a 55-inch Samsung curved TV valued at $1,000.

Damages and losses to Campbell’s home include $1,650, including damage to the bedroom window.

The second burglary occurred in the same neighborhood at 114 S. Delaware between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m on Tuesday.

Forrester says that 40-year-old Michelle Johnson returned home from work to find that her home too had been burgled. This time the robber broke in by prying out a window in the back of the residence.

Johnson says that an unknown brand TV valued at $600, X-Box1 valued at $200, 200 DVD’s valued at $250 and miscellaneous jewelry including a ring and necklace were all stolen.

Loss and damage is listed at $2,100 at Johnson’s home. Meanwhile, a neighbor told police that they saw a red pickup with a silver tool box drove around the block a couple of times before driving down the alley behind the house, which Forrester says could be a possible suspect.

Police are looking in to the possibility that both burglaries are related.