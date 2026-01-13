Paint and Wait

The Cozy Inn can finish its mural on the north side wall of the restaurant that’s been serving burgers since 1922 – but will still have to wait and see how Salina’s sign code may evolve during an appeals process.

City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the case that may have far reaching impacts on other municipalities.

Back on November 19, 2025 a federal court sided with the Cozy Inn in the lawsuit involving the City of Salina. The court ruled that the City of Salina violated the First Amendment by ordering the Cozy Inn to stop painting a mural on the outside of the building. Steve Howard, owner of the Cozy filed the lawsuit with help from the Kansas Justice Institute in early 2024 after Salina officials told him to stop the painting project.

The current Salina code as written regulates signs, but not murals.

While the case goes through the appeals process, the Cozy will be allowed to finish the mural with the understanding alterations may need to made, pending the outcome of the appeal. If the appeal is resolved in favor of the City, the Cozy must come into compliance within 180 days.