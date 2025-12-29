Owner of Construction Company Accused of Deception

The owner of a small construction company in Salina is facing charges for theft by deception.

According to Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler, 47-year-old Warren Huffman, WFO Construction is accused of taking money for a couple of renovation jobs he never completed.

Police say back in June, Huffman took payments of over $5,700 to purchase supplies on a project in east Salina that he never started.

In August another victim paid him over $4,700 to purchase supplies for a renovation job he allegedly balked at in a south Salina hone.

Authorities learned of the schemes only in last week.