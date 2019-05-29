Salina, KS

Over the Top

Jeff GarretsonMay 29, 2019

Work crews were setting the first of four overhead structures for crosswalks in downtown Salina on Wednesday as the remake of Santa Fe Avenue continues.

Scott Erickson with Smoky Hill Construction tells KSAL News that the decorative metal will be illuminated after sundown. “This will be lit by LEDs  from the bottom up with what they call, ‘up lighting,'” he said.

“It will be interesting to see what it looks like at night.”

A pallet of different colors of light splashed on the steel will help set the mood in the district. The metal works, which were forged at Bender Steel in Valley Center will stretch over four main crosswalks in downtown – making a distinctive statement for shop owners and patrons to enjoy.

 

Erickson says welding and some brick work around the base of the columns remain to be finished before workers move to the north end of the project at Ash and Santa Fe.

 

The streetscape phase of the project which includes replacing underground waterlines in downtown is part of a $160 million dollar renovation project that has seen the opening of the Salina Fieldhouse, KU School of Medicine and Nursing plus an Old Chicago restaurant.

The newest piece in the plan, The Alley, a bowling alley and family fun center is also set to open late this summer at the intersection of Ash and Santa Fe.

The first of the four overhead crosswalk structures being built is located near the First Bank Kansas branch on Santa Fe and Mulberry.

