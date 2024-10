A UTV and a stack of hay were destroyed by fire.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News, yesterday afternoon 82-year old Danny Manion was transporting a stack of hay on a trailer with his UTV on 2717 S Cunningham Rd. After he parked it near a basketball goal, a few moments later the UTV ignited.

Loss is listed at $8,000. Replacement cost of the basketball goal is $200.