Over $7,600 in Jewelry Stolen

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a 77-year-old woman came home to discover her bedroom was ransacked.

Police Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that officers were sent to a house in the 1200 block of Faith Drive on Thursday after someone entered the home sometime between 10:40am and 12:30pm and trashed a bedroom, spilling out drawers and then stealing numerous pieces of jewelry.

Police say over $7,600 in rings, gold bracelets and other miscellaneous items of jewelry were taken.

There was no sign of forced entry and the thief left the front door open when they walked out.