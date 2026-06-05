Over $7,000 in Tools Stolen

Saline County authorities are investigating a residential burglary after a number of high-end power tools were stolen.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that sometime between last Sunday and Wednesday afternoon, someone broke into a home and a detached garage in the 13,000 block of W. Shipton and removed power tools and hand tools.

The owner returned to discover one door kicked in, another pried open and Hilti brand tools taken. Deputies say a Salzall, hand drills, bits, a bag of hand tools and a Portamix hippo mixer valued at $4,200 were stolen.

Loss and damage is listed at $7,988. There are no suspects at this time.