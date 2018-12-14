Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 24 °

Thousands of Lights Will Adorn Salina Park

KSAL StaffDecember 14, 2018

Thousands of  lights will adorn a Christmas display in east Salina.

Prairie Lane Park at First Christian Church in Salina will be lit up with over 50,000 lights all next week,  from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, December 16th-22nd.

The display includes lights around the nearly quarter mile Reflection Path, three 24 ft. Christmas trees, a number of 10 ft. trees and over a dozen smaller ones.

In addition to enjoying the lights, the church will also be providing hot chocolate and cookies in the church’s reception room from 6-8 pm each night.

Located at 2727 E. Crawford, at the intersection of Crawford and Prairie Lane, the park was built as “a place for Community, Harmony and Reflection.”

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Aggravated Burglary Featured on Cri...

An aggravated burglary highlights this week's Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. On Saturda...

December 14, 2018 Comments

Gov.-Elect Kelly Will Not Meet with...

Kansas News

December 14, 2018

Thousands of Lights Will Adorn Sali...

Top News

December 14, 2018

Chargers Rally to Stun Chiefs

Sports News

December 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gov.-Elect Kelly Will Not...
December 14, 2018Comments
Salina Grad Pilots Histor...
December 13, 2018Comments
Numerous Bomb Threats in ...
December 13, 2018Comments
VIDEO: New Troopers Ready...
December 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH