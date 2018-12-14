Thousands of Lights Will Adorn Salina Park

Thousands of lights will adorn a Christmas display in east Salina.

Prairie Lane Park at First Christian Church in Salina will be lit up with over 50,000 lights all next week, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, December 16th-22nd.

The display includes lights around the nearly quarter mile Reflection Path, three 24 ft. Christmas trees, a number of 10 ft. trees and over a dozen smaller ones.

In addition to enjoying the lights, the church will also be providing hot chocolate and cookies in the church’s reception room from 6-8 pm each night.

Located at 2727 E. Crawford, at the intersection of Crawford and Prairie Lane, the park was built as “a place for Community, Harmony and Reflection.”