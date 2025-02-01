Over 500 “Real Men Sing” at Behtany

Bethany College hosted over 500 young men from nearly 40 schools across Kansas on Jan. 30 for the annual Real Men Sing vocal workshop. This celebrated event provides an inspiring opportunity for students in grades 4-12 to explore choral music in a supportive, all-male setting, fostering confidence, camaraderie, and a love for singing.

Throughout the day, participants worked with music professionals in three distinct choirs, culminating in a powerful combined performance of God Bless America. The High School Choir, conducted by Assistant Professor of Music Troy Robertson, performed The Music of Living by Dan Forrest, The Lazy Farmer, arranged by John Wykoff, and Ubi Caritas by Jonathan Reid. The Changing Voices Choir, led by Greg Bontrager (retired Buhler High School teacher) and Nicholas Griggs (McPherson High School), performed Bella Ciao, arranged by Christi Jones and Zum Gali Gali, arranged by Victor Johnson. Under the direction of Alex Underwood (Hays High School), the Unchanged Voice Choir performed Hakuna Mungu Kama Wewe, arranged by Greg Gilpin and Dona Nobis Pacem arranged by Hal Hopson.

“Real Men Sing is a great event for my middle and high school tenors and basses! They have fun being able to sing and be themselves without the pressure of sopranos and altos around. Of course, all-you-can-eat at the Caf is another nice perk for a growing boy,” said Britney English, choral director at Smoky Valley. “I’m grateful that this event exists, as it also encourages boys to sing in their school choirs!”

Robertson added, “One of the most important things a choir director can do is cultivate a love for singing in their students. Music is an outlet for many students to express themselves and have fun—Real Men Sing gives young men from all over Kansas that chance. They eat in the cafeteria, meet people from different walks of life, and spend an entire day making music and memories. A day well spent!”

The event was organized by Robertson in collaboration with Associate Director of Admissions Sabrina Wollenberg, with accompaniment provided by Professor of Music Daniel Masterson, Assistant Professor of Music Tyler Boehmer, Brenda Finch, and Glenna Balsick.

Students attended from the following schools:

Bennington High School in Bennington, K.S.

Buhler High School in Buhler, K.S.

Campus High School in Wichita, K.S.

Caney Valley Junior and Senior High School in Caney, K.S.

Chanute Elementary School in Chanute, K.S.

Chanute High School in Chanute, K.S.

Chaparral Junior & Senior High School in Anthony, K.S.

Council Grove High School in Council Grove, K.S.

Derby Middle School in Derby, K.S.

Ellinwood High School in Ellinwood, K.S.

Haysville Middle School in Haysville, K.S.

Haysville West Middle School in Haysville, K.S.

Hoisington High School & Middle School in Hoisington, K.S.

Inman Jr. High School in Inman, K.S.

Kansas City Christian School PreK-12 in Prairie Village, K.S.

Lakeside High School in Downs, K.S.

Lakewood Middle School in Salina, K.S.

Lakin High School in Lakin, K.S.

Little River Middle School in Little River, K.S.

Mission Valley High Schools in Mission Valley, K.S.

Nickerson High School in Nickerson, K.S.

Norton Community High School in Norton, K.S.

Osborne Junior & Senior High School in Osborne, K.S.

Oskaloosa High School in Oskaloosa, K.S.

Peabody-Burns JH/SR High School in Peabody, K.S.

Piper High School in Kansas City, K.S.

Remington High School in Whitewater, K.S.

Rock Hills Junior & Senior High School in Mankato, K.S.

Rose Hill High School in Rose Hills, K.S.

Royal Valley High, Middle, and Elementary Schools in Mayetta, K.S.

Royster Middle School in Chanute, K.S

Sacred Heart Junior & Senior High School in Salina, K.S.

Salina Central High School in Salina, K.S.

Salina South High School in Salina, K.S.

Scott City Middle School in Scott City, K.S.

Smoky Valley High School & Middle School in Lindsborg, K.S.

South Central Middle School in Protection, K.S.

Uniontown Junior & Senior High School in Uniontown, K.S.

Wamego High School in Wamego, K.S.

Bethany College continues to lead the way in music education and outreach, demonstrating its commitment to fostering the arts in young students. Events like Real Men Sing are vital in inspiring the next generation of musicians while strengthening Bethany’s reputation as a hub for musical excellence.

_ _ _

The final performance is available for viewing: