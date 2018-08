A tip from the Kansas Department of Children and Families leads investigators to make an arrest regarding the mistreatment of a dependent adult.

Salina Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 49-year old Kevin Allen of Salina was taken into custody after police learned that Allen had allegedly taken over $45,000 from a dependent adult in his care during a three-year time period from 2015 to 2018.

Sergeant Feldman says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.