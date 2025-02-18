Over $25,000 of Equipment Were Stolen from Owned Property

Over $25,000 worth of equipment were stolen from an owned property.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News on Sunday, February 16th a 73-year old man called authorities about a theft that occurred on his property in the 7100 – 6100 block of S. Solomon Rd. Allegedly, the following items stolen were:

2009 red Titan 26ft Gooseneck Cattletrailer (valued $15,000)

275 gallons of Diesel (valued $756)

2010 tan/silver Polaris Ranger 800 ATV (valued $10,000)

Melander stated sometime between Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th the equipment went missing. Total loss is valued at $25,756.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office would like to notify everyone their phone system is temporarily out of service. They are working with a provider to remedy the situation.