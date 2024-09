Electrical wire was stolen from a construction site this past weekend by unknown subjects.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, unknown suspects removed and stole 210 feet of electrical wire that was installed at a home construction site in the 1200 block of Vista Sur.

The contractor reported to police yesterday morning that sometime between September 6th and the 9th, the suspects burglarized the site.

Total cost of replacement is $2,500.