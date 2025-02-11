Ottawa County Superintendent to Interview in Salina

A former Salina USD 305 School District Administrator, who resigned at the end of June to take over leadership of an Ottawa County School District, will come back to interview to return to USD 305 as Superintendent of Schools.

According to USD 305, Dr. Curtis Stevens, who is currently the North Ottawa County USD 239 Superintendent of Schools, will interview in Salina Tuesday evening.

Stevens is the first of four finalists to be interviewed by the board of education. Finalists were selected for an interview based on their fit with desired characteristics that were identified by the board, with input from focus groups and a community survey.

Stevens previously served as the Director of Secondary Education in the USD 305 Salina School District. Prior to that he served as principal for Salina South High School, an assistant principal at South Middle School, and a social studies teacher at South Middle School.

Schedule: February 11, 2025 9:00-9:30 a.m. Meet with Board Clerk 9:30-11:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Team Members 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Meet with Building Administrators 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tour of District/Community 2:30-3:30 p.m. Break 3:45-5:00 p.m. Public Reception (1511 Gypsum Ave.) 5:00-6:00 p.m. Break 6:15 p.m. Formal Interview in Executive Session

The interview (during executive session) will be held at the Homewood Suites, 115 E. Mulberry St. No official action will take place.

Check the district website for more information. Superintendent Linn M. Exline has led the district since 2019.