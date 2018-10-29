Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 62 ° | Lo: 53 °

Orman Trying to Make Political History

Todd PittengerOctober 29, 2018

Greg Orman is trying to make political history in Kansas. The businessman is traveling the state, bringing with him a message that change is needed in Topeka. Not just a change of current leadership but a change of both parties, republican and democrat. He is trying to be elected governor as an independent.

Orman tells KSAL News that his message of being an independent is resonating with those people he talks with.

 

Recent polls indicate Orman is trailing both Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Laura Kelly. But he says he is not discouraged. Orman believes there are still plenty of undecided voters out there.

 

Many Political experts contend that a vote for Orman is indirectly a vote for either Kobach or Kelly. He says that’s absolutely not true. “A vote for me is a vote for Kansas,” Orman says.

 

Orman says this election is a chance to “send a message to politicians” in Kansas. He doesn’t think  the choice could be clearer for Kansas voters, and “the only way you waste your vote is to vote for one more republican or one more democrat,” he says.

 

This is not Orman’s first attempt at public office as an independent. He unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Republican United States Senator Pat Roberts in 2014.

Advance voting in Kansas is currently underway, ahead of next week’s general election.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

VIDEO: Riding For a “Spark of Love”

That roar north of Salina Sunday afternoon wasn't thunder. It was the roar of over a hundred motorcy...

October 29, 2018 Comments

Orman Trying to Make Political Hist...

Top News

October 29, 2018

Salina Man Killed in Crash Near Col...

Kansas News

October 29, 2018

Business Hall Induction Wednesday

Top News

October 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

VIDEO: Riding For a ̶...
October 29, 2018Comments
Salina Man Killed in Cras...
October 29, 2018Comments
Curbside Leaf Collection ...
October 29, 2018Comments
Adoption Special at Anima...
October 29, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH