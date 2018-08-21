Orman Facing Ballot Petition

An independent running for Kansas governor is facing a challenge.

A lawyer for the Kansas Democratic Party has filed an objection saying more than six-thousand signatures used to help secure Greg Orman’s place on the November ballot should be thrown out because several petition circulators were allegedly not qualified under state law. The objection was filed by the chief of staff for Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, who is an ally of Laura Kelly, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Orman, Kelly and Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach [[co-bock]] will face each other in the November election.

Source: MetroSource News