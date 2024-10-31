Opportunity Arises for Active Volunteers

A Salina non-profit organization has launched a volunteer platform which will empower community members to easily find and engage with organizations that are actively seeking support.

Salina Area United Way (SAUW) has announced the launch of “United Volunteers”, a new platform designed to connect community members with local volunteer opportunities. SAUW recognized a need to adapt and innovate, in regards to the changing landscape of community service.

In the wake of COVID-19, SAUW continued to receive numerous inquiries from individuals seeking ways to give back to their community. This prompted the organization to explore a comprehensive solution for those looking to volunteer. United Volunteers is “one-stop shop” for discovering local volunteer opportunities.

Director of Marketing & Grants Cami Dinkel tells KSAL News, discussions with various local organizations have begun, purposed in aiming to integrate their needs into the United Volunteers platform.

For organizations interested in learning how to get involved with United Volunteers, contact Salina Area United Way at: 785-827-1312.

To view the current list of organizations offering volunteer opportunities, visit: salinaareaunitedway.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer.