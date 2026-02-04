OPINION: Why the Rule of Law Matters

This week, I stepped away from my duties at the Statehouse to fulfill one of the most fundamental and constitutional obligations we share as American citizens: I reported for jury duty.

Spending two days in that environment was a profound reminder of the importance of our judicial system. Although I was not ultimately selected for the panel, the experience stayed with me. Due process, the right to a speedy trial, the right to a trial by jury – each are essential rights enshrined by the U.S. Constitution. These “checks and balances” are not just phrases in law textbooks; they are the bedrock of a civil society and represent the very best of what Western civilization has to offer.

However, for our judicial system to function, the law must be more than just words on a page—it must be enforced. Our families and neighbors deserve to live in safe communities, free from criminal elements that undermine our neighborhoods. A country that doesn’t enforce its laws is a country in decline. A country in decline risks losing its sovereignty, and soon, it will cease to be a country at all.

We see the necessity of this enforcement in real-time across the country each and every day – whether it involves citizens or non-citizens alike. Earlier this week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of multiple illegal aliens with significant criminal histories. These were not mere administrative violations; not only were these people here illegally, but they also had "rap sheets" including aggravated sexual assault of the elderly and disabled, automobile homicide, and fentanyl trafficking.

Two of these arrests hit especially close to home. One individual arrested in Kansas had prior convictions for stalking, theft, and criminal trespass. Another had been convicted on two counts of child endangerment. See for yourself – the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by ICE – and you can search by State to see this for yourself: Kansas Worst of the Worst.

These are the specific types of criminal elements that threaten the safety of our Kansas streets. When our laws are enforced, these individuals are removed from our communities, and our families are made safer. This is why our law enforcement officers—at the local, state, and federal levels—deserve more than just our cooperation; they deserve our prayers and our vocal support. From the officers on the beat to the County Attorneys, Public Defenders, Judges, and even the President, every link in the chain of justice is vital.

As your state representative, my time in the jury assembly room reminded me that we all have a role to play. Whether we are serving on a jury, reporting a crime, or simply supporting those who wear the badge, we are all stewards of the Rule of Law. Let us remain a country of laws, for that is the only way we will remain a country at all.

_ _ _

Steven Howe is a Republican member of the Kansas House of Representatives, serving District 71 since 2021