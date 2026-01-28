Opera Coming Back to Historic Temple Theatre

Opera is coming back to a historic venue in Salina. The Temple and Kansas Wesleyan University invite the community to experience A Night at the Opera, which they say will be an unforgettable evening featuring selections from the beloved opera Pagliacci and other classic opera favorites. Performed by the Kansas Wesleyan University Chorale and Choir, with music by the Kansas Wesleyan Orchestra, this special fundraiser will take place in the historic Temple Theatre, benefiting both Kansas Wesleyan University and The Temple.

Presented in English and enhanced with narration, this performance is designed to be welcoming for all audiences—from longtime opera lovers to first-time attendees. With moments of comedy, tragedy, and powerful storytelling, the evening promises stirring music and unforgettable performances.

Guests will enjoy an elegant dinner experience prepared in the newly remodeled Temple Innovation Kitchen by Chef Katy Vincent of To The Table. The evening also features appetizers by Prairieland Market, a cash bar with signature cocktails, and the ambiance of the Temple’s historic opera-house-style theatre, complete with vintage hand-painted historic backdrops.

Set in one of Salina’s most iconic landmarks, A Night at the Opera offers the perfect romantic evening—where exquisite music, fine dining, and historic beauty come together for a meaningful cause.

A Night at the Opera Comes to the Historic Temple Theatre on Saturday, February 7th, at 6pm. Tickets $125 each, with sponsorships available.

Proceeds from the event will support Kansas Wesleyan University and The Temple, helping sustain arts, education, and the preservation of a cherished historic space.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/opera-night-tickets-1977381168304?aff=oddtdtcreator

Or email: [email protected]