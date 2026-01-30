Openings at YMCA’s Preschool & Early Learning Centers

The Salina Family YMCA is welcoming new families to its Early Learning Centers, with openings available at all three of their Salina locations.

According to the organization, designed for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, the YMCA’s early education programs go far beyond basic childcare — offering a nurturing, development-focused environment rooted in the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility.

At the YMCA, licensed childcare professionals provide enriching, age-appropriate activities that support social, emotional, physical, and cognitive development. From arts and crafts and language development to social-emotional learning and school readiness preparation, each child is encouraged to grow with confidence and curiosity. The YMCA’s comprehensive preschool curriculum helps prepare children for the transition into kindergarten, giving them a strong foundation for future learning.

“With openings at all of our early learning locations, now is a great time for families to explore what the Y has to offer,” said Marti Higdon, Senior Director of Youth Development. “Our early learning classrooms are more than childcare, they’re a safe, supportive place where children can build foundational skills, make friends, and thrive in a community that cares about their growth.”

The Salina Family YMCA’s Early Learning Centers are Praesidium Accredited, reflecting the Y’s ongoing commitment to the safety and well-being of every child in its care. This accreditation means the YMCA meets the highest standards in abuse prevention, staff training, screening, and program monitoring. For families, Praesidium accreditation provides added peace of mind, knowing their children are learning and growing in an environment built on trust, accountability, and proactive safety measures.

Enrollment is open now, and families interested in learning more or reserving a spot are encouraged to visit salinaymca.org/programs/child-care or contact Constance Zimmerman at [email protected] or 785.404.4031 for assistance.