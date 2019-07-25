Open House; ADA Celebration Planned Friday

A Salina organization is planning a celebration of a new location and of the Americans with Disability Act.

Independent Connection of Salina has moved to a new location, 436 South Ohio. The organization is inviting the public to a come-an-go open house on Friday. The open house, who ch will feature light snacks and refreshments, is from 9 – noon.

Friday is also the 29th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Known as the ADA, the legislation is a civil rights law which prohibits discrimination based on disability.

Independent Connection Inc. supports people of all ages and disabilities to locate services and eliminate physical and philosophical barriers. The organization works with people of all ages and disabilities to locate services and eliminate physical and philosophical barriers so living independently is a reality for all.