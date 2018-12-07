Salina, KS

One Year Anniversary of Salina Man’s Disappearance

KSAL StaffDecember 7, 2018

Saturday marks one year that a Salina man has been missing.

Alex Michael LaRussa has not been seen since December 8th, 2017.   On December 15th, 2017, his family reported him missing to Salina Police.

LaRussa, who today would be 26-years-old, was last seen on that December day in the area of Iron and Ohio in Salina at about 9:30 p.m. His family last heard from him at 4:00 in the morning on that date.

LaRussa was driving a tan 2004 Ford Explorer with Kansas tags at the time of his disappearance. In mid-January 2018, the 2004 Ford Explorer was located in rural Northeast Saline County.

Alex Michael LaRussa is a white male. He approximately 6’2” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

LaRussa’s left leg is amputated above the knee. He uses a wheelchair.

If you have any information concerning the disappearance of Alex LaRussa, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

 

 

 

