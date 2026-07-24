One Win From the Final Four, CKU’s Historic Run Continues

Picture courtesy of Montana Skye (@montanaskyephoto)

Central Kansas United believes this run is meant to be.

Perseverance has defined CKU’s journey through the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) National Tournament, and against all odds, the club now finds itself one win away from the Final Four.

“That’s something we talk about often as a team,” head coach Juan Maldonado said. “Great championship teams always find ways to win, no matter what.”

Finding ways to win is exactly what CKU has done.

After a dramatic 3-2 victory over Arkansas in the opening round that closely resembled its Midwest South Championship win the week before, CKU entered the Round of 16 against Worthington shorthanded, missing several key players.

“We were already in a tough situation with players not being available,” Maldonado told KSAL. “I think we only had 17 players travel.”

Despite the limited roster, CKU earned a 1-0 win over Worthington. The team battled heat exhaustion and played with 10 men for more than 60 minutes after an early red card, making it the defining win of their season to this point.

CKU expects to be close to full strength as it prepares to face the West Texas Rush in the Quarterfinals in Abilene, TX.

West Texas has been the most prolific offensive team on CKU’s side of the bracket, scoring four goals in each of its previous tournament wins.

But facing talented wingers is nothing new for CKU. In fact, it’s the type of matchup the club welcomes. CKU believes the strength and experience of its backline is the reason it can neutralize the West Texas attack.

“I think that’s what sets us apart from a lot of these teams,” Maldonado said.

CKU’s UPSL National Quarterfinal against West Texas is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Abilene Youth Sports Authority in Abilene, Texas.

Fans can watch the match together at a watch party hosted by The District Eat and Play located in the Central Mall, which begins at 6 p.m.

The club has also launched a GoFundMe to help offset travel expenses as it continues its historic run through the national tournament.