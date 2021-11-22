One Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident

A driver running a stop sign led to a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Salina.

A 34-year-old Salina woman was going south on College Ave. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with South Street. Her 2000 Dodge Intrepid then collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse going west on South. One of the five people in the Traverse, a 52-year-old woman, suffered facial injuries and was taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

The woman driving the Intrepid was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.