One person is dead following a large garage fire yesterday in El Dorado.

According to local fire officials, crews were called to the 35-hundred block of West Towanda a little before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters reportedly arrived to find a large metal outbuilding engulfed in flames.

Witnesses say explosions could be heard coming from inside the structure. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a single body inside the ruined structure.

Cause is under investigation.