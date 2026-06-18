On-Farm STEM Program For Educators

The Kansas Beef Council (KBC) last week hosted an On the Farm STEM experience for 24 Kansas educators representing middle and high school science classrooms from both rural and urban communities across the state. The educators learned to use food and agriculture as a vehicle for teaching science while building students’ understanding of where their food comes from and the role agriculture plays in society.

The day began with KC Olson, Kansas State University professor of range beef cattle nutrition and management, sharing the history and ecology of the Flint Hills. At Lindamood Ranch in Eureka, participants heard about prairie ecosystems, hay production, cattle nutrition, feed upcycling, crop life cycles and the role of technology in modern ranch management. The group also toured Dalebanks Angus Ranch near Eureka, where teachers learned about seedstock selection, genetics, animal health, handling practices, GPS fencing technology and the role science and technology play in producing healthy cattle while managing resources responsibly. In addition, K-State’s Theresa Merrick Cassidy led an artificial intelligence workshop, which helped educators explore how emerging technologies can be integrated into science instruction and connected to real-world agricultural examples.

Programs like On the Farm STEM provide an opportunity for producers to share their stories, answer questions and build relationships with educators who influence thousands of students each year. By connecting agriculture and science, these experiences help create a more informed public and foster greater understanding of modern beef production.