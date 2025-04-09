Old Tradition with New Twist for Handel’s Messiah

The 144th performance of Handel’s Messiah on the campus of Bethany College will come with a few noticeable differences this year.

Dr. Troy Robertson, Director of Choral Activities in Lindsborg joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how a youth movement is beginning again.

Robertson said in decades past, when students turned 16-years old in the Smoky Valley, they were finally old enough to participate in the choir.

“It used to be a big right of passage to come and sing in the Messiah chorus,” he said. Now, according to Robertson high school students will lend their voices again to the event.

Robertson added, Handel’s Messiah performance has also shifted to Palm Sunday to allow more participants and audience members alike to take part, instead of missing the event due to Easter travel.

The performance of Bach’s “Passion According to St. Matthew,” will also move to Friday, April 11th at Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 320 N. Main Street in Lindsborg.

Dr. Troy Robertson grew up in Springfield, MO, earned his doctorate at UCLA and joined the Bethany College staff in July of 2024. He will be conducting his first season of the Messiah Festival this weekend in Lindsborg.