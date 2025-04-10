Old Jail To Be Bulldozed

A recent downtown facilities study has Saline County officials moving forward with plans to demolish the old jail and relocate the Saline County Health Department.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the results of the study will become a reality in the coming months.

The price tag to bulldoze the old jail is estimated at $1.2 million dollars. Saline County officials are also considering the old jail site for new construction – that in time could be transformed into a new Health Department office complex.

Back in 2024, the City of Salina and Saline County teamed up with Treanor HL and Olsson Studios to assess some of the buildings around town that are either underused, overcrowded or just aging.

The team spent time at the Salina Police Department, the old Saline County Jail, Memorial Hall, City/County Building, 229 N. 9th, 203 N. 10th, the Chamber offices and the Health Department.