Old Friend Back at Solomon Friday

An old friend will be welcomed back to school in Solomon on Friday.

According to USD 393, they are hosting a book signing featuring Cindy Gant. The former counselor for the district has written a book “The Adventures of Gus the Therapy Dog”.

“The Adventures of Gus the Therapy Dog” is a story about Gant and Gus’s adventures at Solomon.

Gant will have books available for purchase, and signing at the event.

Two signings in the Solomon Middle School Gym are scheduled, at 1pm and 2pm. The public is invited to attend.