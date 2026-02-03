Old Crow Medicine Show Coming to Salina

A critically acclaimed American roots, folk, and bluegrass string band is coming to Salina. Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s music has been called old-time, folk, and alternative country. Along with original songs, the band performs many pre-World War II blues and folk songs.

Old Crow Medicine Show got their start busking on street corners in 1998, from New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, North Carolina where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, and the rest is history. It’s been over twenty years since these humble beginnings. The band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry and have won two Grammy Awards.

Old Crow Medicine Show’s classic single, “Wagon Wheel”, received double-platinum certification in 2019 for selling over 2,000,000 copies while the band’s debut album O.C.M.S. has been certified gold status selling 500,000 copies.

Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Thursday, May 14th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.