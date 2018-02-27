Old Boy Finds Career as Life-Saving Flight Paramedic

Justin Holton did not set out to live a life of selfless heroism, but as with so many true leaders, a commitment to serving others just came naturally. Today Holton works as a critical care flight paramedic and for Vanderbilt LifeFlight, a critical care air medical transport service in Nashville, Tennessee. It is a position that requires confidence under pressure, bravery in the face of adversity, and commitment to a higher cause—lessons that Holton was first exposed to during his time as a cadet at St. John’s Military School.

Born in San Jose, California, Holton and his family moved to several cities, all before Holton entered high school.

“I was born in Southern California, then my family moved to Arizona, then Georgia, and then Colorado,” recalls Holton.

As a freshman, Holton enrolled in a large public high school in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Having experienced so many school transitions and academic interruptions, Holton struggled to engage in his academics fully.

“I had a difficult time transitioning into high school,” recalls Holton. “The school fostered an open environment and allowed led me to leave campus often and skip classes. I wasn’t doing well academically, especially because I was missing so much school, so my parents decided to withdraw my enrollment halfway through my freshman year.”

Realizing that Holton would benefit from an environment with more structure and oversight, his parents spent the next several months searching for an alternative education program that would help Holton recommit to his education.

“I had no idea my parents were looking at a military school,” Holton says with a smile in his voice. “Just that they were looking for something more structured, and St. John’s is definitely more structured.”

Holton arrived at St. John’s to continue his education during the second semester of his freshman year.

“I remember, vividly, being excited when I first arrived,” recalls Holton. “When my parents left, and new boy training officially began, I was anxious.”

For Holton, adapting to a life of discipline was not a challenge. Instead, the struggles he faced surrounded his need to catch up to his peers academically. Fortunately, the structure of military school helped Holton remain focused and provided him with the distraction-free environment he needed to be successful.

“St. John’s taught me that you need to be disciplined to do well in school. The military environment helped me to get back on track with my academics after being out of the classroom for six months, and unengaged in school for even longer. Fortunately, military life came easily to me, and everything quickly started to improve. I had always played sports, and being in a place that encouraged good health and physical activity was something else I enjoyed.”

For Holton, it was not long before his hard work and commitment were validated.

“After the first four weeks, at the end of training, all the new boys take a written and verbal test,” recalls Holton. “If you get 100 percent on the test, you advance past the rank of private and earn the ranking of private first class. I was one of two new boys in my class to earn 100 percent on the test. That was a big win for me. After having such a difficult time transitioning to high school when I got my test results, I felt like I had hit it out of the park.”